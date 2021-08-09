How sustainable is China’s economic recovery from COVID-19?

From the BBC World Service: Fresh Chinese data shows factory-gate prices in July were ahead of expectations. But there are concerns as the pace of imports and exports have both slowed and coronavirus infections have reached their highest level since January. Efforts to contain wildfires continue in several countries, including the U.S., Russia and Greece, where dozens of villages on the island of Evia had to be evacuated. Ferries are on standby in case more people need to be transported to the Greek mainland.