How sustainable is China’s economic recovery from COVID-19?
Aug 9, 2021

How sustainable is China's economic recovery from COVID-19?

From the BBC World Service: Fresh Chinese data shows factory-gate prices in July were ahead of expectations. But there are concerns as the pace of imports and exports have both slowed and coronavirus infections have reached their highest level since January. Efforts to contain wildfires continue in several countries, including the U.S., Russia and Greece, where dozens of villages on the island of Evia had to be evacuated. Ferries are on standby in case more people need to be transported to the Greek mainland.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
