How safe are grain ships leaving Ukraine?
Oct 31, 2022

How safe are grain ships leaving Ukraine?

Yasin Akgul/AFP via Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: While Russia pulled out of a deal allowing Ukrainian grain exports to safely leave the country, the U.N. says a dozen ships left Ukraine on Monday. So far, the grain deal has allowed almost 10 million tons to leave Ukraine since July. Plus, Brazil's president-elect Lula da Silva pledges to tackle poverty, again. And, the English pumpkin farmer whose business is booming this Halloween.

