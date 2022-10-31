How safe are grain ships leaving Ukraine?
From the BBC World Service: While Russia pulled out of a deal allowing Ukrainian grain exports to safely leave the country, the U.N. says a dozen ships left Ukraine on Monday. So far, the grain deal has allowed almost 10 million tons to leave Ukraine since July. Plus, Brazil's president-elect Lula da Silva pledges to tackle poverty, again. And, the English pumpkin farmer whose business is booming this Halloween.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Nick Esposito Media Producer