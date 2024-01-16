Make Me SmartShelf LifeGolden PromisesI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🚗 🚙 Turn your trusty old car into trustworthy journalism Learn more
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
How pizza can explain proposed bank capital regulation
Jan 16, 2024

How pizza can explain proposed bank capital regulation

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
It can be useful to think of the money a bank uses to fund its business as a pizza. We'll dish up a helpful analogy.

Segments From this episode

Mexican cuisine in the U.S. expands its reach and variety

by Elizabeth Trovall
Jan 16, 2024
Mexican food, increasingly popular with young Americans, is branching out beyond tacos and Tex-Mex. One in 10 eateries serves it.
Pew Research finds that 85% of U.S. counties have at least one Mexican restaurant.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Vegas Uncork'd by Bon Appetit
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

How pizza can explain a proposed rule about bank capital

by Stephanie Hughes
Jan 16, 2024
Regulators want to make sure banks have enough money on hand to weather wobbles in the economy. Too much risk can ruin a good meal.
If you think of the funding a bank uses to do business as a pizza, debt would be slices with unusual toppings (which come with more risk) and equity slices would be plain cheese. The proposed rule would require more of those plain slices. But the banking industry warns that would cost more.
Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:44 AM PST
1:05
6:24 AM PST
7:11
3:07 AM PST
4:36
Jan 15, 2024
27:51
Jan 12, 2024
28:05
Jan 10, 2024
11:14
Dec 20, 2023
2:31
It doesn’t take a Mathlete to know a “Mean Girls” remake adds up for Hollywood
It doesn’t take a Mathlete to know a “Mean Girls” remake adds up for Hollywood
Inside the Stanley tumbler collector economy
Inside the Stanley tumbler collector economy
What's the difference between the CPI and the PPI?
What's the difference between the CPI and the PPI?
In Taiwan's election, young voters focus on inflation, wages and war
In Taiwan's election, young voters focus on inflation, wages and war