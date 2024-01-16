How pizza can explain proposed bank capital regulation
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
It can be useful to think of the money a bank uses to fund its business as a pizza. We'll dish up a helpful analogy.
Segments From this episode
Mexican cuisine in the U.S. expands its reach and variety
Mexican food, increasingly popular with young Americans, is branching out beyond tacos and Tex-Mex. One in 10 eateries serves it.
How pizza can explain a proposed rule about bank capital
Regulators want to make sure banks have enough money on hand to weather wobbles in the economy. Too much risk can ruin a good meal.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC