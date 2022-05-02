Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

How mortgage rates are reacting to the Fed’s inflation fight
May 2, 2022

How mortgage rates are reacting to the Fed’s inflation fight

This week, the Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates to help tackle inflation. Thus far, mortgage rates have been responding to the Fed's measures, which have risen to a decade-high level. We talk to Julia Coronado, founder and president of MacroPolicy Perspectives, for more on what this means for the economy and prospective homebuyers. Plus, workers at an Amazon warehouse in Staten Island, New York, voted to unionize last month, but Amazon has filed complaints in hopes over overturning the result. And, coin collecting is becoming a profitable venture thanks to social media.

Coin collecting is big business on social media

by Yvonne zum Tobel
May 2, 2022
A new generation of coin enthusiasts is bringing renewed interest to the hobby.
Younger people have shown more interest in coin collecting, a hobby that's been made easier by apps like Instagram, eBay and Facebook.
leezsnow/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

