How mortgage rates are reacting to the Fed’s inflation fight

This week, the Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates to help tackle inflation. Thus far, mortgage rates have been responding to the Fed's measures, which have risen to a decade-high level. We talk to Julia Coronado, founder and president of MacroPolicy Perspectives, for more on what this means for the economy and prospective homebuyers. Plus, workers at an Amazon warehouse in Staten Island, New York, voted to unionize last month, but Amazon has filed complaints in hopes over overturning the result. And, coin collecting is becoming a profitable venture thanks to social media.