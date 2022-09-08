How high will the ECB hike interest rates?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
From the BBC World Service: How high will the European Central Bank hike interest rates to tackle soaring prices? The Australian parliament in Canberra has passed the country's first major climate bill in more than a decade, setting legally binding targets to further curb emissions. In Nigeria there's concern that Lagos could become unlivable earlier than previously predicted. Climate change experts in the country's economic hub say that's due to rising sea levels and sinking land.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant