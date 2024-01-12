Bytes: Week in ReviewMake Me SmartGolden PromisesI've Always Wondered ...

How far will an additional $40 a month go?
Jan 12, 2024

How far will an additional $40 a month go?

Millions of low-income American families will get help with their summer vacation food bills this year.

As war in the Middle East expands so do its economic shockwaves

Tesla plans to pause electric vehicle production in Germany, citing supply chain delays caused by changes to shipping routes in light of attacks on Red Sea cargo ships by Houthi rebels.

New summer vacation grocery assistance will help feed millions of children

by Savannah Maher
Jan 12, 2024
The USDA's new Summer EBT program fills gaps left by its existing Summer Food Service Program, where families only get free meals at a specific site.
Summer EBT gives families flexibility to buy their preferred foods,
Economy and cost of living at top of mind in Taiwan's election

by Cindy Sui
Jan 12, 2024
The U.S. ally's increasingly tense relationship with Beijing has dominated the election campaign. But many ordinary people in Taiwan are struggling to earn enough money.
A man sells fruit at Fu De Market ahead of the general election in Taipei, Taiwan.
