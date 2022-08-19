How hotter temperatures lead to less productive work days

It’s been a hot summer in much of the country so far, and the number of extremely hot days is expected to rise because of climate change. We look into how heat affects worker productivity, especially for people who work outside. The Big Ten collegiate sports conference closed in on what's being reported as the most lucrative sports media contract in college sports yesterday. We cover the details. And, hear from two enterprising youngsters in Wisconsin who got a chicken coop and started their own business selling eggs.