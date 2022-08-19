The ScoreEconomic PulseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

How hotter temperatures lead to less productive work days
Aug 19, 2022

Aug 19, 2022

It’s been a hot summer in much of the country so far, and the number of extremely hot days is expected to rise because of climate change. We look into how heat affects worker productivity, especially for people who work outside. The Big Ten collegiate sports conference closed in on what's being reported as the most lucrative sports media contract in college sports yesterday. We cover the details. And, hear from two enterprising youngsters in Wisconsin who got a chicken coop and started their own business selling eggs.

"We just can't function in the same way": Extreme heat and worker productivity

by Samantha Fields
Aug 19, 2022
Extreme heat isn't just uncomfortable. It can hurt workers' health and make them prone to errors, one expert says.
The threshold where heat starts to really affect how well people can focus and work is roughly 90 degrees, says Amir Jina at the University of Chicago.
Mark Makela/Getty Images
The young — very young — entrepreneurs behind an egg business

by Erika Soderstrom and Marissa Cabrera
Aug 19, 2022
When given the choice to spend or save, Kiel, 6, decided to invest in chickens. His brother Fredde, 5, is his partner.
Kiel, right, and Fredde, with his hands raised, stand next to the chicken coop with their mom, Brittney, and siblings.
Courtesy Brittney
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

