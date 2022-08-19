How hotter temperatures lead to less productive work days
It’s been a hot summer in much of the country so far, and the number of extremely hot days is expected to rise because of climate change. We look into how heat affects worker productivity, especially for people who work outside. The Big Ten collegiate sports conference closed in on what's being reported as the most lucrative sports media contract in college sports yesterday. We cover the details. And, hear from two enterprising youngsters in Wisconsin who got a chicken coop and started their own business selling eggs.
Segments From this episode
"We just can't function in the same way": Extreme heat and worker productivity
Extreme heat isn't just uncomfortable. It can hurt workers' health and make them prone to errors, one expert says.
The young — very young — entrepreneurs behind an egg business
When given the choice to spend or save, Kiel, 6, decided to invest in chickens. His brother Fredde, 5, is his partner.
The team
