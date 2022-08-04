The ScoreEconomic PulseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

How are American businesses feeling about operating in Taiwan?
Aug 4, 2022

From the BBC World Service: We hear from the President of the American Chamber of Commerce in Taiwan, an organization with more than 500 member firms there. Plus, the Bank of England is expected to make its biggest interest rates rise in 25 years. And, with fears of gas shortages intensifying in Germany, businesses are preparing for what could be a tough winter ahead. 

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

