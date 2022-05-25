Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

How an interview system helps detect and protect at-risk older adults
May 25, 2022

How an interview system helps detect and protect at-risk older adults

We look into a new tool to help gauge the decision-making ability of older adults regarding a range of risks, from financial exploitation to self-neglect. Dr. Mark Lachs, who co-created the interview for decisional abilities, tells us more. The mass shooting at a Texas elementary school Tuesday claimed the lives of 19 children and two adults. In the aftermath, President Biden called for congressional action to impose new limits on gun sales, adding that Congress should stand up to the gun lobby. We take a look at the financial power of that lobby, as well its political opponents who advocate for gun control. 

Brains and Losses

New tool helps evaluate older adults' decision-making ability

by David Brancaccio and Rose Conlon
May 25, 2022
The system is designed to gauge whether formal psychiatric assessment may be needed.
Geriatricians created the interview for decisional abilities to help social services workers determine whether further evaluation is required.
Stephane de Sakutin/AFP via Getty Images
