How an interview system helps detect and protect at-risk older adults

We look into a new tool to help gauge the decision-making ability of older adults regarding a range of risks, from financial exploitation to self-neglect. Dr. Mark Lachs, who co-created the interview for decisional abilities, tells us more. The mass shooting at a Texas elementary school Tuesday claimed the lives of 19 children and two adults. In the aftermath, President Biden called for congressional action to impose new limits on gun sales, adding that Congress should stand up to the gun lobby. We take a look at the financial power of that lobby, as well its political opponents who advocate for gun control.