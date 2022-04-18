Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Housing supply is struggling. Once again, we can blame the supply chain.
Apr 18, 2022

Housing supply can't keep up with demand, thanks to an old foe: the supply chain. We look further into what the holdup is. The odds of recession are low – but not that low. Julia Coronado gets into that and more during our markets discussion. Also, the website Infowars has filed for bankruptcy protection.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

