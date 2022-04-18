Housing supply is struggling. Once again, we can blame the supply chain.
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Housing supply can't keep up with demand, thanks to an old foe: the supply chain. We look further into what the holdup is. The odds of recession are low – but not that low. Julia Coronado gets into that and more during our markets discussion. Also, the website Infowars has filed for bankruptcy protection.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer