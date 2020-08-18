SpecialsUnemployment 2020Make Me Smart DailyRace and EconomyReimagining the Economy

ABOUT SHOW
How the pandemic is creating an odd boom in real estate
Aug 18, 2020

How the pandemic is creating an odd boom in real estate

Builders started work on a lot of new single-family homes last month. That's good news. But there's an inequality angle here to look at, too. Plus, what will the next 10 years of global economic development look like?

Segments From this episode

What kind of conclusion about the wider economy can we draw from housing numbers?

Jeffrey Cleveland, chief economist at Payden and Rygel, has more.
Reimagining the Economy

Universal basic income, blockchain and more: Reimagining the next decade

by David Brancaccio and Candace Manriquez Wrenn
Aug 18, 2020
"If people don't have money in their pockets, then this type of economy that we have can't work," says Wharton professor Mauro Guillén.
Mauro Guillén says that the future uses of blockchain, the underlying technology for cryptocurrencies, include incentivizing "prosocial behavior" like energy conservation.
Petras Malukas/AFP via Getty Images
