Abortion AccessRussia-Ukraine WarMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Hong Kong marks 25 years since transfer from British to Chinese rule
Jul 1, 2022

Hong Kong marks 25 years since transfer from British to Chinese rule

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
From the BBC World Service: We look at the future of Hong Kong as a financial hub, a quarter-century after the end of British control. Between COVID restrictions and political crackdowns, will international companies start taking their business elsewhere? And as Sri Lanka's president asks Russian president Putin for cheap oil, we hear the latest on how everyday people are coping in a country that is running out of fuel.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:15 AM PDT
7:43
2:30 AM PDT
8:00
2:52 AM PDT
1:50
5:02 PM PDT
13:53
4:29 PM PDT
28:38
Jun 30, 2022
31:02
Jun 28, 2022
26:17
Some stores cap emergency contraception sales to cope with surging post-Roe demand
Some stores cap emergency contraception sales to cope with surging post-Roe demand
Finland set to join NATO, adding an 800-mile land border with Russia
Marketplace Morning Report
Finland set to join NATO, adding an 800-mile land border with Russia
Credit scores can shape your financial life. So can the algorithms behind them.
Marketplace Tech
Credit scores can shape your financial life. So can the algorithms behind them.
New Connecticut law limits "captive audience" meetings in the workplace
New Connecticut law limits "captive audience" meetings in the workplace