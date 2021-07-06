Hong Kong defends new data privacy rules as Big Tech bristles

From the BBC World Service: The Asia Internet Coalition, which represents tech giants operating in Hong Kong, warned some firms might leave the territory over worries about the proposed law. The regulation is intended to tackle "doxxing," the act of maliciously publishing people's personal information online. Plus, a court in India asks Twitter to clarify how it is complying with new social media laws in the country. And, Cannes Film Festival rolls out its red carpet after being canceled last year.