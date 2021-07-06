Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...London UnboundMake Me Smart Daily

Hong Kong defends new data privacy rules as Big Tech bristles
Jul 6, 2021

From the BBC World Service: The Asia Internet Coalition, which represents tech giants operating in Hong Kong, warned some firms might leave the territory over worries about the proposed law. The regulation is intended to tackle "doxxing," the act of maliciously publishing people's personal information online. Plus, a court in India asks Twitter to clarify how it is complying with new social media laws in the country. And, Cannes Film Festival rolls out its red carpet after being canceled last year.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
