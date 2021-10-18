Hollywood avoids a strike
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Also today: Julia Coronado joins us to discuss the markets. Apple iPhone maker Foxconn unveiled three new electric vehicles in Taiwan under a joint venture.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director