The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Tell us about your experiences with Marketplace. Enter To Win
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Let’s take a closer look at this labor market
Apr 6, 2021

Let’s take a closer look at this labor market

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
There was the strong jobs report Friday, there's news about job openings today. Where are we in terms of people returning to work as recovery continues? And, another story about the beloved places and features of the American landscape that have vanished amid e-commerce, big-box chains and now the pandemic.

Segments From this episode

The U.S. economy added jobs in March. But the labor market picture is more complicated than that.

Right now, people in the U.S. are both looking for jobs and staying out of the workforce, said Drew Matus, chief market strategist at MetLife Investment Management. Take the hospitality sector, for example, in places that are reopening more. "One would expect that there's a lot of unemployed people in that sector and as things reopened, they would immediately go back to work," Matus said. "But it seems like firms are having trouble tempting those people back to work and they're having to offer higher wages." Extended unemployment benefits programs are continuing. But people also aren't returning to work yet because we're still in the middle of a pandemic and many might not feel comfortable. "Just because things seem to be opening up more doesn't mean that everyone's willing to kind of jump back into the economy right away," Matus said. There are also people with kids in school who haven't resumed in-person learning yet, and so child care plays a part in this, too.
Listen Now
Share Now on:
COVID-19

"I could just get lost in the place": Remembering a Connecticut sheet music store

by Rose Conlon
Apr 6, 2021
Piano teacher Victoria Reeve shares what Foundry Music meant to the New Haven community.
New Haven piano teacher Victoria Reeve in front of the now-closed sheet music store Foundry Music.
Courtesy of Victoria Reeve
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Samui Sunrise Saib

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
With tests optional, selective colleges report more applicants and longer waitlists
COVID-19
With tests optional, selective colleges report more applicants and longer waitlists
Budget airlines may have an advantage as people seek low-cost leisure escapes
COVID-19
Budget airlines may have an advantage as people seek low-cost leisure escapes
CFPB warns lenders of "tidal wave" of distressed mortgages
COVID-19
CFPB warns lenders of "tidal wave" of distressed mortgages
Waves of giving follow racial equity crises
Race and Economy
Waves of giving follow racial equity crises