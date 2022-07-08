Abortion AccessThe ScoreMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Hiring is still strong. Take that, high interest rates.
Jul 8, 2022

Hiring is still strong. Take that, high interest rates.

The Labor Department's report this morning shows the U.S. added 370,000 jobs in June, which leads us into our discussion with Julia Coronado of MacroPolicy Perspectives. The Great Resignation is showing slight hints of slowing down. Even in the face of inflation, gig work still appears to be a solid option for a lot of people.

