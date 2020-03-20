As COVID-19 reshapes our economy, our newsletter will help you unpack the news from the day.
Mar 20, 2020
Italy calls on retired medics to bolster hospitals
More than 8% of COVID-19 cases in Italy are among health care workers. European shares rise as oil prices rally. Germany considers a $540 billion emergency business support fund. Slack workers try out a virtual pub quiz.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow
