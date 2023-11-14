Israel-Hamas WarGovernment ShutdownI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Have dating apps lost their spark?
Nov 14, 2023

Have dating apps lost their spark?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Sean Gallup/Getty Images
Relationship-seekers are feeling burnt out in a market saturated with dating apps. Also on the program: a breakdown of today's fresh inflation figures.

Segments From this episode

Dating apps struggle to compete in a saturated market

by Kristin Schwab
Nov 14, 2023
Take Bumble. Its stock price started at around $70 a share when it went public in early 2021. It’s now around $14.
A lot of dating app users are "feeling swiped out," said Liesel Sharabi, a professor of communication at Arizona State.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Sudafed is One Hell of a Drug Sammi Lanzetta

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

8:02 AM PST
6:17
7:55 AM PST
1:20
3:17 AM PST
13:19
3:00 AM PST
33:10
Nov 13, 2023
20:12
Nov 13, 2023
29:40
Nov 10, 2023
15:17
How are health insurance costs reflected in inflation calculations?
How are health insurance costs reflected in inflation calculations?
Can you still buy U.S. savings bonds in the event of a government shutdown?
Can you still buy U.S. savings bonds in the event of a government shutdown?
UAW win highlights concerns over risks for workers in clean energy transition  
UAW win highlights concerns over risks for workers in clean energy transition  
Being priced out of LA comes with its own cost
Being priced out of LA comes with its own cost