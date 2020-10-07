Oct 7, 2020
A Grubhub takeover could create the largest takeout company outside China
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Lockdowns due to COVID-19 have boosted demand on food delivery apps. The world's billionaires got considerably richer during the pandemic. Older women entrepreneurs are tackling ageism.
Subscribe on
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director