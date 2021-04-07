The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Tell us about your experiences with Marketplace. Enter To Win
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Doubts over disputed Greenland mine after snap election
Apr 7, 2021

Doubts over disputed Greenland mine after snap election

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
From the BBC World Service: Rare-earth mining could give the world's largest island an economic windfall, but some worry it will damage Greenland's pristine environment. Also, Britain's new regulator for tech titans like Amazon, Facebook and Google. Plus, luxury watchmakers look to drum up more online sales.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
With tests optional, selective colleges report more applicants and longer waitlists
COVID-19
With tests optional, selective colleges report more applicants and longer waitlists
Budget airlines may have an advantage as people seek low-cost leisure escapes
COVID-19
Budget airlines may have an advantage as people seek low-cost leisure escapes
CFPB warns lenders of "tidal wave" of distressed mortgages
COVID-19
CFPB warns lenders of "tidal wave" of distressed mortgages
Waves of giving follow racial equity crises
Race and Economy
Waves of giving follow racial equity crises