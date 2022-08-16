The ScoreEconomic PulseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Government poised to gain bargaining power on Medicare drug prices
Aug 16, 2022

The soon-to-be signed Inflation Reduction Act includes a variety of health care provisions, including allowing Medicare to negotiate over prescription drug prices. There appear to be questions on a vaccine plan against COVID variants. We check in with the BBC's Victoria Craig regarding her chat with the former governor of the Afghan Central Bank.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

