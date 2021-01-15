Jan 15, 2021
Google blocks some news sites in Australia
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
The tech giant changed its algorithm for 1% of Australian users as it tests the value of its service to news providers. Also, only eight countries in Africa have adequate death-registration systems. Plus, Germany prepares for life after Angela Merkel.
Subscribe on
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director