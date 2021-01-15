I've always wondered ...DisinformationMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Google blocks some news sites in Australia
Jan 15, 2021

Google blocks some news sites in Australia

The tech giant changed its algorithm for 1% of Australian users as it tests the value of its service to news providers. Also, only eight countries in Africa have adequate death-registration systems. Plus, Germany prepares for life after Angela Merkel.

