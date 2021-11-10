Google loses out in court to Europe’s competition commissioner

From the BBC World Service: Now, the tech giant may be forced to rethink parts of its business model after the European Union's second highest court upheld a $2.8 billion fine imposed by the E.U.'s digital and competition chief, Margrethe Vestager. Plus, shares of another Chinese property developer, Fantasia, dropped nearly 50% in Hong Kong. And, Afghanistan's former finance minister says the country's government was brought down by rampant corruption, even among top army generals.