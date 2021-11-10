Temporarily UnavailableHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Quitting TimeMake Me Smart Daily

Google loses out in court to Europe’s competition commissioner
Nov 10, 2021

From the BBC World Service: Now, the tech giant may be forced to rethink parts of its business model after the European Union's second highest court upheld a $2.8 billion fine imposed by the E.U.'s digital and competition chief, Margrethe Vestager. Plus, shares of another Chinese property developer, Fantasia, dropped nearly 50% in Hong Kong. And, Afghanistan's former finance minister says the country's government was brought down by rampant corruption, even among top army generals.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

