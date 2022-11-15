Google fined for how it can find people
The tech giant has to pay millions to settle a lawsuit over how it has been collecting user data. The BBC reports on how frustration over COVID restrictions are starting to boil over in China. The Economist’s climate innovation editor checks in from the – where else – COP27 climate summit in Egypt.
