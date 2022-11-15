How We SurviveThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Have you been laid off? We want to hear about your experiences. Share your story
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Google fined for how it can find people
Nov 15, 2022

Google fined for how it can find people

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
The tech giant has to pay millions to settle a lawsuit over how it has been collecting user data. The BBC reports on how frustration over COVID restrictions are starting to boil over in China. The Economist’s climate innovation editor checks in from the – where else – COP27 climate summit in Egypt.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Nick Esposito Media Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:54 AM PST
7:52
2:36 AM PST
11:04
7:52 AM PST
1:50
Nov 14, 2022
15:47
Nov 14, 2022
29:10
Nov 10, 2022
37:00
Nov 9, 2022
30:52
A Twitter meltdown sheds light on the murky economics of insulin
By The Numbers
A Twitter meltdown sheds light on the murky economics of insulin
A shortage of electrical transformers holds back utilities, businesses
A shortage of electrical transformers holds back utilities, businesses
Cheaper cuts of beef: It's what's for dinner, Tyson Foods reports
Cheaper cuts of beef: It's what's for dinner, Tyson Foods reports
Meet the workers who unionized the first Chipotle in the nation
Meet the workers who unionized the first Chipotle in the nation