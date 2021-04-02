The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

Google, Facebook and Twitter are under the microscope in Russia
Apr 2, 2021

Google, Facebook and Twitter are under the microscope in Russia

The U.S. tech giants are in court accused of failing to delete social media posts urging children to take part in illegal protests. And, a repurposed conference center in Singapore offers a very different look and feel for business travel in the future.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
