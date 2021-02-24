Feb 24, 2021
Ghana receives world’s first COVAX vaccine delivery
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Manufactured in India, the 600,000 initial doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot are the first to arrive in a developing country. Plus, a Chinese court rules a husband must pay his wife for housework she did during the marriage as part of a divorce settlement. And, regulators put a spotlight on "buy now, pay later" credit.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director