Ghana receives world’s first COVAX vaccine delivery
Feb 24, 2021

Ghana receives world's first COVAX vaccine delivery

Manufactured in India, the 600,000 initial doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot are the first to arrive in a developing country. Plus, a Chinese court rules a husband must pay his wife for housework she did during the marriage as part of a divorce settlement. And, regulators put a spotlight on "buy now, pay later" credit.

