How We SurviveThe Economic View from Buffalo NYThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Weekend special: Donate $5/month to get the Marketplace Flight Paddle Give Now
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Germany wants economic ties with China “as equals”
Nov 4, 2022

Germany wants economic ties with China “as equals”

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Germany's Chancellor Sholz is the first G7 leader to visit China since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. KAY NIETFELD/AFP
From the BBC World Service: At a meeting in Beijing, President Xi Jinping called for greater cooperation between Germany and China during "times of change and turmoil". The German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, has faced criticism for not coordinating his trip with other European leaders. Plus, Russian attacks leave 4.5 million people across Ukraine without power. And, we hear why some Albanians are setting their sights on a life in Britain.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Nick Esposito Media Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:55 AM PDT
8:43
3:12 AM PDT
9:20
3:05 AM PDT
1:50
5:43 PM PDT
11:25
3:54 PM PDT
27:13
Nov 3, 2022
39:58
Nov 2, 2022
33:21
White House announces $13 billion to help households with energy costs
White House announces $13 billion to help households with energy costs
Pilot contract negotiations go south at major airlines
Pilot contract negotiations go south at major airlines
How will Netflix's new ad-supported tier shake up the streaming landscape?
Marketplace Tech
How will Netflix's new ad-supported tier shake up the streaming landscape?
What we found in Buffalo, NY: Courage, innovation and a larger story behind the data
What we found in Buffalo, NY: Courage, innovation and a larger story behind the data

Weekend Special!

Start a $5 monthly donation and get a Marketplace Flight Paddle for all of your beverage sampling needs. Your gift supports Marketplace’s public service journalism through the midterm elections and everything that comes after. 

Give Now