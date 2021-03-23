The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Germany’s Easter COVID lockdown is its tightest yet
Mar 23, 2021

Germany’s Easter COVID lockdown is its tightest yet

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Germany is experiencing a COVID surge and health officials are racing to vaccinate people. Plus, there was no homecoming crown for Chinese internet giant Baidu when it started trading shares in Hong Kong in addition to its New York listing. And, how electric scooters are replacing regular motorbikes in India.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Time for U.S. to share more COVID vaccines?
COVID-19
Time for U.S. to share more COVID vaccines?
Movie theaters reopen without their biggest moneymaker: snacks
Movie theaters reopen without their biggest moneymaker: snacks

Investor challenge!
Help raise $50k to jumpstart season two of “Million Bazillion”

DONATE TODAY
Work-from-home benefits may not outweigh long-term costs
Workplace Culture
Work-from-home benefits may not outweigh long-term costs