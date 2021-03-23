Mar 23, 2021
Germany’s Easter COVID lockdown is its tightest yet
Germany is experiencing a COVID surge and health officials are racing to vaccinate people. Plus, there was no homecoming crown for Chinese internet giant Baidu when it started trading shares in Hong Kong in addition to its New York listing. And, how electric scooters are replacing regular motorbikes in India.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
