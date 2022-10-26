Germany approves controversial Chinese port investment
From the BBC World Service: Chinese shipping giant Cosco will take a 24.9% stake in Germany's biggest seaport in Hamburg. Plus, closer links between Berlin and Beijing aren't the only issue causing tension between France and Germany. And, Iraqi vacationers are boosting Lebanon's tourism sector.
