Germany approves controversial Chinese port investment
Oct 26, 2022

Germany approves controversial Chinese port investment

The German government approved the investment despite strong opposition, including from the economy minister, Robert Habeck. AXEL HEIMKEN/AFP
From the BBC World Service: Chinese shipping giant Cosco will take a 24.9% stake in Germany's biggest seaport in Hamburg. Plus, closer links between Berlin and Beijing aren't the only issue causing tension between France and Germany. And, Iraqi vacationers are boosting Lebanon's tourism sector.

