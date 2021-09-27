German markets up on election outcome
From the BBC World Service: Germany's Dax index was up around 0.9% in early trade, as markets absorbed the outcome of Sunday's election. And in the wake of widespread flooding across Germany earlier this year, we find out how infrastructure might be improved to minimize the impact of climate change.
