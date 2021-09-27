How We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...The Big ReturnEcon Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
German markets up on election outcome
Sep 27, 2021

German markets up on election outcome

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
From the BBC World Service: Germany's Dax index was up around 0.9% in early trade, as markets absorbed the outcome of Sunday's election. And in the wake of widespread flooding across Germany earlier this year, we find out how infrastructure might be improved to minimize the impact of climate change.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:32 AM PDT
9:56
2:25 AM PDT
7:26
7:43 AM PDT
1:50
Sep 24, 2021
24:47
Sep 24, 2021
27:11
Sep 21, 2021
3:40
Aug 26, 2021
34:03
How might delivery apps evolve in a new regulatory climate?
How might delivery apps evolve in a new regulatory climate?
Do insider trading rules apply to corporate stock buybacks?
I've Always Wondered ...
Do insider trading rules apply to corporate stock buybacks?
With a road map to higher interest rates, the Fed starts with baby steps
With a road map to higher interest rates, the Fed starts with baby steps
Introducing "How We Survive"
How We Survive
Introducing "How We Survive"