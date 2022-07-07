G20 meeting to address Ukraine war’s impact on global poverty
Foreign ministers of the Group of 20 countries – including the U-S, Russia and China – are converging in Bali today. Among the talking points: the Ukraine war and its effects on energy and food security. The BBC has the latest on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's impending resignation. Marketplace senior economics contributor Chris Farrell discusses how the flawed U.S. child care system adds to the burden of the economy.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director