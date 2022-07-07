Abortion AccessThe ScoreMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
G20 meeting to address Ukraine war’s impact on global poverty
Jul 7, 2022

G20 meeting to address Ukraine war’s impact on global poverty

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Foreign ministers of the Group of 20 countries – including the U-S, Russia and China – are converging in Bali today. Among the talking points: the Ukraine war and its effects on energy and food security. The BBC has the latest on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's impending resignation. Marketplace senior economics contributor Chris Farrell discusses how the flawed U.S. child care system adds to the burden of the economy.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:21 AM PDT
8:09
2:30 AM PDT
7:45
7:40 AM PDT
1:50
5:37 PM PDT
14:41
Jul 6, 2022
28:05
Jun 30, 2022
31:02
Jul 5, 2022
26:25
Consumers are spending more on services than on stuff. How long will that last?
Consumers are spending more on services than on stuff. How long will that last?
U.K. gets new finance minister amid flurry of resignations
Marketplace Morning Report
U.K. gets new finance minister amid flurry of resignations
We all have a credit score. Or do we?
Marketplace Tech
We all have a credit score. Or do we?
Inside the current landscape of socially conscious investing  
Inside the current landscape of socially conscious investing  