G-20: At least $20 billion pledged to help Indonesia quit coal
From the BBC World Service: Nine rich countries have pledged at least $20 billion to enable coal-dependent Indonesia to reach carbon neutrality by 2050. Residents in the Chinese city of Guangzhou have escaped a coronavirus lockdown and clashed with police. And according to the U.N., the global population is expected to hit 8 billion today.
