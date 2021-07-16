Further curbs on Hong Kong freedoms send fresh chill through U.S.-China relations
From the BBC World Service: As Hong Kong security laws continue to suppress pro-democracy protests and freedom of the press, China readies its response to reports of fresh U.S. sanctions. Plus: How violent protests in South Africa are crimping fuel supplies, and a look at gin's evolution from "mother's ruin" to a tipple of choice for drinkers around the world.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director