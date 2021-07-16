Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Further curbs on Hong Kong freedoms send fresh chill through U.S.-China relations
Jul 16, 2021

From the BBC World Service: As Hong Kong security laws continue to suppress pro-democracy protests and freedom of the press, China readies its response to reports of fresh U.S. sanctions. Plus: How violent protests in South Africa are crimping fuel supplies, and a look at gin's evolution from "mother's ruin" to a tipple of choice for drinkers around the world.

