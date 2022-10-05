Fresh E.U. sanctions on Russia include an oil price cap
From the BBC World Service: The E.U. outlined its latest details after Russia illegally annexed four regions in Ukraine. Plus, OPEC+ oil production cuts could be the biggest since 2020 when the pandemic drastically reduced global demand. And, India is usually the world's biggest cotton exporter, but flooding has seen the country import the commodity, putting pressure on its domestic textile production sector.
