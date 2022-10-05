Hurricane IanEconomic PulseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Fresh E.U. sanctions on Russia include an oil price cap
Oct 5, 2022

Fresh E.U. sanctions on Russia include an oil price cap

ANGELOS TZORTZINIS/AFP
From the BBC World Service: The E.U. outlined its latest details after Russia illegally annexed four regions in Ukraine. Plus, OPEC+ oil production cuts could be the biggest since 2020 when the pandemic drastically reduced global demand. And, India is usually the world's biggest cotton exporter, but flooding has seen the country import the commodity, putting pressure on its domestic textile production sector.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

