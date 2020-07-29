Million BazillionUnemployment 2020COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyRace and Economy

Could hand sanitizer be the answer to French winemakers’ problems?
Jul 29, 2020

Could hand sanitizer be the answer to French winemakers’ problems?

The French government has launched a crisis distillation scheme to deal with an oversupply of wine. Turkey has new social media laws. Saudi Arabia expects major losses with fewer people at the Muslim hajj pilgrimage.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
