Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe assassinated

From the BBC World Service: In a rare incident of gun violence in Japan, Shinzo Abe has been shot dead while giving an election speech. The G-20 gathering of foreign ministers in Bali is bringing together Moscow and its staunchest critics for the first time since the war in Ukraine began. This weekend, Muslims around the world will be celebrating Eid al-Adha. But the rising cost of living in England is forcing many families here to cut back on festivities.