Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe assassinated
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
From the BBC World Service: In a rare incident of gun violence in Japan, Shinzo Abe has been shot dead while giving an election speech. The G-20 gathering of foreign ministers in Bali is bringing together Moscow and its staunchest critics for the first time since the war in Ukraine began. This weekend, Muslims around the world will be celebrating Eid al-Adha. But the rising cost of living in England is forcing many families here to cut back on festivities.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director