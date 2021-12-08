For many people, quitting their job is a matter of the mind
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Also today: Visa is launching a new advisory service to help financial institutions navigate the digital currency world. This is on the same day crypto regulation is the focus of a Congressional hearing. The omicron variant, just like delta before it, has delayed the back-to-office plans of several large employers.
Segments From this episode
Some big employers are delaying back-to-the-office plans thanks to omicron
Just like they did for delta before it.
Why are people still leaving their jobs as the pandemic continues?
Workers are making their physical and mental health a priority.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director