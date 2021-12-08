Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

For many people, quitting their job is a matter of the mind
Dec 8, 2021

For many people, quitting their job is a matter of the mind

Also today: Visa is launching a new advisory service to help financial institutions navigate the digital currency world. This is on the same day crypto regulation is the focus of a Congressional hearing. The omicron variant, just like delta before it, has delayed the back-to-office plans of several large employers.

Segments From this episode

Some big employers are delaying back-to-the-office plans thanks to omicron

by Samantha Fields
Dec 8, 2021
Just like they did for delta before it.
Omicron has halted many employers' plans to bring people back to the office.
Getty Images
Why are people still leaving their jobs as the pandemic continues?

by Amanda Peacher
Dec 8, 2021
Workers are making their physical and mental health a priority.
Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

