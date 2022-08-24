Finding new ways to fundraise for Ukraine

From the BBC World Service: The U.S., which has already sent $10 billion to Ukraine, is expected to announce another $3 billion package, the largest so far. Charities of all shapes and sizes have been doing what they can on the ground, but recently giving has slowed. We caught up again with Ukrainian chef and cookbook author Olia Hercules in her London home to hear about her latest fundraising efforts. And, South Africans are taking to the streets to protest against soaring food and fuel prices, and ongoing power cuts.