Finding new ways to fundraise for Ukraine
From the BBC World Service: The U.S., which has already sent $10 billion to Ukraine, is expected to announce another $3 billion package, the largest so far. Charities of all shapes and sizes have been doing what they can on the ground, but recently giving has slowed. We caught up again with Ukrainian chef and cookbook author Olia Hercules in her London home to hear about her latest fundraising efforts. And, South Africans are taking to the streets to protest against soaring food and fuel prices, and ongoing power cuts.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant