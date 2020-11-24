Elections 2020COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Financial services get ready to press “go” on post-Brexit contingency plans
Nov 24, 2020

Reports say Goldman Sachs plans a stock trading platform in Paris for its London clients. Plus, Western Union closes its operations in Cuba after U.S. pressure. Also, being an entrepreneur and a parent in a COVID-19 lockdown.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
