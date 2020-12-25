Dec 25, 2020
Financial services caught in Brexit limbo
From the BBC World Service: The Brexit agreement reached yesterday only covers goods trade — what happens to the financial services industry once the calendar flips to 2021? Plus: Demand for the services of charitable organizations around the world has soared this year, leading to dwindling resources for many.
