Financial services caught in Brexit limbo
Dec 25, 2020

From the BBC World Service: The Brexit agreement reached yesterday only covers goods trade — what happens to the financial services industry once the calendar flips to 2021? Plus: Demand for the services of charitable organizations around the world has soared this year, leading to dwindling resources for many.

