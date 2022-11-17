Finance chief sets out U.K.’s future
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
From the BBC World Service: After a period of political and economic turmoil, the U.K.’s new finance minister is unveiling a series of spending cuts and tax rises. What do small businesses want to hear? Plus, an Australian billionaire kicks off an infrastructure fund for post-war Ukraine. And, how the gaming industry is making big titles more accessible for people with disabilities.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Nick Esposito Media Producer