How We SurviveThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Finance chief sets out U.K.’s future
Nov 17, 2022

Finance chief sets out U.K.’s future

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
From the BBC World Service: After a period of political and economic turmoil, the U.K.’s new finance minister is unveiling a series of spending cuts and tax rises. What do small businesses want to hear? Plus, an Australian billionaire kicks off an infrastructure fund for post-war Ukraine. And, how the gaming industry is making big titles more accessible for people with disabilities.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Nick Esposito Media Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:03 AM PST
9:12
3:00 AM PST
31:07
2:40 AM PST
1:50
5:08 PM PST
16:44
3:50 PM PST
27:25
Nov 10, 2022
37:00
Nov 16, 2022
32:29
Foreign students —who often pay full tuition — are returning to U.S. colleges and universities
Foreign students —who often pay full tuition — are returning to U.S. colleges and universities
Why University of California's graduate workers are striking
Why University of California's graduate workers are striking
With warehouses full, retailers look to store goods outside
With warehouses full, retailers look to store goods outside
Name mix-ups and callous HR directors: Employees share how they got laid off
Name mix-ups and callous HR directors: Employees share how they got laid off