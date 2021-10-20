Feds threaten to tangle with three states over COVID workplace safety rules
Also today: Susan Schmidt discusses what outlooks from the regional banks could tell us about the economy. We check in with the BBC's Victoria Craig about airports raising passenger charges in an effort to bolster recovery from the pandemic.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director