ABOUT SHOW
Low interest rates are a double-edged sword
Apr 30, 2020

Low interest rates are a double-edged sword

The Federal Reserve has now decided to keep interest rates super low, near zero. Oil giant Shell cuts investor dividends for the first time in 80 years. And, game theory for robots — they're learning economics, too, you know.

Stories From this episode

Econ Extra Credit with David Brancaccio

Robots use game theory to understand how we think

by David Brancaccio and Rose Conlon
Apr 30, 2020
Robots are doing their part in this pandemic — and they're using behavioral economics.
Robots are helping hospital staff manage the influx of COVID-19 patients. Pictured: An Indonesian technician listens to a robot known as Amy during a simulation on assisting medical teams.
Adek Berry/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

On My Way Home Kan Sano

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow
