Apr 30, 2020
Low interest rates are a double-edged sword
The Federal Reserve has now decided to keep interest rates super low, near zero. Oil giant Shell cuts investor dividends for the first time in 80 years. And, game theory for robots — they're learning economics, too, you know.
Robots use game theory to understand how we think
Robots are doing their part in this pandemic — and they're using behavioral economics.
