FCC calls for record fine against telephone spammers
Dec 22, 2022

FCC calls for record fine against telephone spammers

Getty Images
The FCC is proposing a fine of more than $300 million against an international operation that has made billions of robocalls. The FCC is saying that laws were broken. Diane Swonk of KPMG  offers up market analysis amid news of revised economic growth. Also, holiday ads have gotten emotional in the face of inflation.

Segments From this episode

As inflation hangs over the holidays, advertisers target feelings over products

by Kristin Schwab
Dec 22, 2022
Instead of displaying abundance of materials, ads are leaning into things like family time.
Some advertisers have shifted their focus away from the material this holiday season.
Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Katie Barnfield Producer, BBC
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC

