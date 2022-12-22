FCC calls for record fine against telephone spammers
The FCC is proposing a fine of more than $300 million against an international operation that has made billions of robocalls. The FCC is saying that laws were broken. Diane Swonk of KPMG offers up market analysis amid news of revised economic growth. Also, holiday ads have gotten emotional in the face of inflation.
Segments From this episode
As inflation hangs over the holidays, advertisers target feelings over products
Instead of displaying abundance of materials, ads are leaning into things like family time.
