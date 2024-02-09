National DebtBreaking GroundMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

Farmers protests spread to Italy
Feb 9, 2024

Farmers protests spread to Italy

Antonio Masiello/Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: Farmers say they're taking a stand against red tape, higher costs and competition from cheaper foreign imports.

From the BBC World Service… The protests started in Poland and have spread across Europe and now Italian farmers are threatening to bring Rome to a standstill. They say they’re taking a stand against red tape, higher costs and competition from cheaper foreign imports. Millions of people across Asia are getting ready for Lunar new year celebrations which start tomorrow. But amidst the fun, fears over the economy, particular in China, threaten to dampen the mood.

