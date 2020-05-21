May 21, 2020
Facebook will “take down” COVID-19 misinformation
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Mark Zuckerberg insists Facebook will only remove content that risks real imminent harm. Airlines race to get travelers back in the sky. How can governments help companies at risk of financial collapse?
Subscribe on
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director