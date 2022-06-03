Examining the world’s economic power structure with Ray Dalio
The founder and co-chief investment officer of Bridgewater Associates unveiled a system for scoring the relative power of the world’s top economic superpowers at Davos last week. In our interview, Dalio touches upon the many dynamics and factors that went into his system, the Country Power Score Index. Christopher Low joins us for our markets discussion on Jobs Day, where we find that U.S. employers added 300,000 jobs in May.
Segments From this episode
How to rank the world’s economic superpowers, according to Ray Dalio
Also, why Dalio says we’re entering a period of stagflation.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer