Examining the world’s economic power structure with Ray Dalio
Jun 3, 2022

Examining the world’s economic power structure with Ray Dalio

The founder and co-chief investment officer of Bridgewater Associates unveiled a system for scoring the relative power of the world’s top economic superpowers at Davos last week. In our interview, Dalio touches upon the many dynamics and factors that went into his system, the Country Power Score Index. Christopher Low joins us for our markets discussion on Jobs Day, where we find that U.S. employers added 300,000 jobs in May.

How to rank the world’s economic superpowers, according to Ray Dalio

by David Brancaccio and Rose Conlon
Jun 3, 2022
Also, why Dalio says we’re entering a period of stagflation.
Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio said the U.S.’s relative power on the world stage is deteriorating while China’s is growing.
Eoin Noonan /Web Summit via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

