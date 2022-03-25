Examining the EU’s big swing against Big Tech’s giants
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Earlier this week, the European Union unveiled sweeping antitrust legislation aimed at limiting the power of big tech companies. The long-awaited Digital Markets Act targets Big Tech's “gatekeeper” companies, including Alphabet, Meta, Amazon, Apple and Microsoft. For more, we spoke to Jason Furman, a Harvard economist and senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics. And, Uber and taxis will be forming an unlikely but seemingly necessary alliance in New York City.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer