Europe’s interest rate conundrum
Feb 3, 2022

Europe's interest rate conundrum

From the BBC World Service: The European Central Bank will announce its latest interest rate decision today. Despite record Eurozone inflation we hear why it is unlikely that rates will actually rise. And as Turkey's inflation rate hits 48%, we hear what role tourism can play in tackling some of the country's bigger economic problems.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

