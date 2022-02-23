Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Europe’s biggest soccer championship caught up in geopolitical tensions between Russia and the West
Feb 23, 2022

From the BBC World Service: Western nations have unleashed what they call the "first tranche" of sanctions against Russia. Critics say the moves don't go far enough, so we're asking what other levers policymakers could pull. Plus, the Champions League title game is due to be played in St. Petersburg in May, but there are growing calls for the match to change cities as geopolitical tensions threaten to boil over.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

